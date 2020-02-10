Monday’s Headlines: Grand Central Scam Edition

It’s bad enough that our old man editor had to go to the suburbs yesterday — a cyclist expects to be treated like garbage in the supposedly family friendly Disney zone surrounding Gotham — but it’s inexcusible that there’s no place to park a bike at Grand Central Terminal.

As the pictures at the top of this story show, there are plenty of people who want bike parking at the landmark.

But instead of friendly Complete Streets, we get a line of waiting taxis and bollards as far as the eye can see (below left). Oh, and what’s this (below right)? A perfect place for bike parking … just sitting there on the western side of the station.

We got a lot of support on Twitter for our pictures, but didn’t hear from anyone at DOT or the Grand Central Partnership. Maybe today. Until then, here’s the news: