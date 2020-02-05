Wednesday’s Headlines: Road Violence is a Public Health Emergency Edition

Congrats to our friends at Families for Safe Streets, who on Tuesday received the prestigious Joan H. Tisch Community Health Prize for “distinguished accomplishments in the field of urban public health.”

The award is obviously well deserved, given that FSS has been calling road violence “a public health emergency” for a while now, most recently in our pages this summer.

The group even met with state Health Commissioner Howard Zucker, though the top doc hasn’t done anything specific since that meeting — like declare road carnage a health emergency and use his expanded powers to make our streets safe. Zucker’s spokesman told Streetsblog that the Department of Health has instead focused on its “ongoing work to reduce traffic-related deaths and injuries throughout New York State.”

The spokesman, Jonah Bruno, cited the Health Department’s role “as one of the lead agencies on the Pedestrian Safety Action Plan” — which started in 2016 — and for “including goals to reduce traffic-related injuries for pedestrians and bicyclists in the NYS Prevention Agenda, 2019-2024.” (Click the links and you tell us if you think the state Department of Health is doing enough.)

In any event, it was a good day for Families for Safe Streets. Now the news: