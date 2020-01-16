NYPD Blames Two Victims For Their Own Deaths, Tells Pedestrians to Be Careful Why is Brooklyn South Chief Charles Scholl blaming victims and exonerating drivers? Is he a law enforcement officer or just a schoolhouse scold?

A top cop in the NYPD blamed the victims of two fatal crashes hours apart on Thursday morning in a clear attempt to exonerate drivers — including one who struck a victim and fled!

Police Department Deputy Chief Charles Scholl of Patrol Borough Brooklyn South blamed two women for their deaths, telling mainstream media outlets that they had not been “careful” before the wheels of multi-ton vehicles rolled over their bodies.

The first incident occurred Thursday morning at about 4 a.m., when cops say a hit-and-run driver in a private sanitation truck was heading east on notoriously dangerous 86th Street when he struck the still-unidentified victim as she “crossed mid-block” at Bay Parkway before fleeing. Police said they had no details on the truck, yet were somehow able to say the woman had been crossing mid-block, though admitted that police were still reviewing surveillance footage from nearby stores.

But Scholl told PIX11 News at the scene in Bensonhurst quickly absolved the driver, saying that the trucker “may not know this happened.” Evidence, however, suggests that the driver did know: NYPD spokeswoman Det. Annette Shelton later told Streetsblog that the truck “came to a rest at the intersection” before its driver fled — contradicting Scholl’s baseless speculation.

That said, Shelton would not provide any information about how police knew the victim crossed mid-block or whether the driver had been speeding or whether he was distracted by a phone.

In the WPIX interview, Scholl also placed more blame on the victim, and pedestrians in general — putting the onus on them to be careful as they head to work before dawn.

Woman fatally struck by truck in Brooklyn #hitandrun. Here’s my live interview on the scene with Dep. Chief Chuck Scholl who says the driver may not have even known what happened: ?@PIX11News? https://t.co/FNZn3UWqvx — RebeccaSolomonTV (@RebeccaRSolomon) January 16, 2020

“We encourage pedestrians at that time of the morning to be very cautious. It’s not light out yet,” Scholl said, without offering any advice to drivers to slow down or be acutely aware of their surroundings. Oh, and he did not say anything about the legal responsibility of drivers to remain at the scene of crashes.

In fact, Scholl’s performance might be better described as victim-shaming rather than law enforcement. When asked about the hit-and-run truck driver, Scholl couldn’t even work up any outrage about the crime.

“We encourage him, if he does discover he was involved, please let us know,” the polite chief told WPIX reporter Rebecca Solomon. “And to the people, the pedestrians and people, be cautious that time of morning.”

Solomon appeared surprised by the answer and pressed Scholl, “What message would you give to drivers?” First, there was a long pause. And then he said:

Uhhh, every day we say we’re vision zero. They have to be cautious, sometimes these are preventable especially when they’re making left hands turns. … But in this situation, the pedestrians also have to be cautious. … We encourage all people as we did years ago to cross at the green not in between, cross at corners, not midblock.”

Sometimes these are preventable?

About five hours later, Scholl showed up at another fatal crash site — this time at the corner of Flatlands and Flatbush Avenue — where another woman was killed by a driver, this time of an MTA bus.

“At this time, it appears it is no fault of the operator of the city bus. It’s another tragedy of people not being careful and putting themselves in harm’s way,” Scholl told the Daily News. “It’s another tragic loss of life but it’s definitely something that could’ve been avoided.”

The initial police report suggested that the woman had fallen after exiting a B41 bus and was “struck by that same bus” at about 9 a.m. The bus driver remained on the scene, police said.

The two women are at least the seventh and eighth people killed by drivers so far this year.