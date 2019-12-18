Brooklyn Senior Mowed Down by SUV Driver in Sheepshead Bay

A Brooklyn senior citizen has died from injuries she sustained last week after the driver of an SUV ran her over in Sheepshead Bay in a late night collision.

Cops gave limited details about the death of Misa Gorlitskaya, 80, on Monday, except to say she suffered her fatal wounds on Voorhies Avenue three days earlier. According to police, on Dec. 13 at around 10:30 p.m., the driver of a Toyota Rav4, turned left from Haring Street onto Voohies Avenue, where he struck Gorlitskaya, who, police say, “was in the middle of the street.”

“The pedestrian, upon being struck, fell to the roadway,” police said in a statement. The driver remained on the scene, according to police, and was not charged for failure to exercise due care, though an investigation is pending.

There is no crosswalk at the intersection of Haring and Voorhies avenues. The next intersection, at Nostrand, is a particularly dangerous spot.

In just the one block of Haring between Voorhies and Nostrand last year, there were eight reported crashes, injuring one pedestrian and three motorists. So far this year, there have been 10 reported crashes. Sheepshead Bay as a whole is one of the most dangerous places in the city, judging by how many people are injured by drivers on its roadways.

Just so far this year, there have been 2,389 reported crashes in the neighborhood (roughly seven per day), injuring 51 cyclists, 186 pedestrians and 454 motorists (statistics include a short stretch of the Belt Parkway).

Police did not give additional information, but this story will be updated when we hear back.