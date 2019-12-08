WHEW! New Gates on Kosciuszko Bridge Bike Path Aren’t What We Feared

Mystery solved: The new gates at the Queens foot of the Kosciuszko Bridge bike and pedestrian path don’t fully close, meaning that they can’t be deployed to close the roadway for non-motorists as some cyclists had feared.

After a Friend of Streetsblog tweeted about the new gates, we sent our best oldest reporter to the Maspeth-Sunnyside area to check it out. He filed this report dispelling cyclists’ concerns — and confirming what New York State DOT had told Streetsblog’s Dave Colon earlier in the week.

It’s an exciting video that all K-Bridge fans should watch: