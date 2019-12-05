Thursday’s Headlines: Cargo Bikeapalooza Edition

Let the record show that December 4, 2019, was the day New York City took back its streets from tens of thousands of delivery bikes and unleashed a small army of workers on bikes!

Or, um, maybe not.

The much-vaunted New York City press corps ended up being fairly underwhelmed by Wednesday’s announcement — broken by Streetsblog — that UPS, Amazon and DHL would start delivering packages (make that a tiny tiny tiny fraction of their packages) by electric cargo bikes instead of by trucks.

Guse from the Newsuh, for example, was a door jamb to the tall man, pointing out how Mayor de Blasio is a hypocrite when it comes to electric bikes — cracking down on hard-working delivery men…except those with a UPS or DHL logo on their bike. Meanwhile, the Post continued its crusade against bikes in any form — even bikes that take a big truck off the street! — by deriding the efficient machines as “contraptions” that will somehow increase congestion. The Wall Street Journal made it sound like the city was making a mistake by giving away parking (rather than seeing free parking as an encouragement to deliver packages more efficiently, with less congestion, and in a cleaner manner than with trucks).

Meanwhile, Forbes was cautiously optimistic about the larger potential of cargo bikes, Curbed’s Amy Plitt offered a nice reminder that trucks cause pollution and congestion at the worst times, and Vin Barone at amNY used a five-letter epithet to put the cargo bike program in proper perspective: “Small.”

All of that said, maybe one of those delivery cargo bikes could replace this menacing Mad Max Amazon truck. (Gothamist)

In other news: