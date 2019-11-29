Op-Ed: Don’t Forget Us, Bike Mayor!

The position should focus on bringing infrastructure to the under-served, outer-borough areas that need it most.

Standing in solidarity for the most neglected cyclists: Queens residents demanded a protected bike lane on 43rd and Skillman avenues in 2018. Photo: Laura Shepard
Standing in solidarity for the most neglected cyclists: Queens residents demanded a protected bike lane on 43rd and Skillman avenues in 2018. Photo: Laura Shepard

The City Council is moving to create a position of “bike mayor,” and activists are voicing a laundry list of demands that would improve urban cycling for everyone — safe routes, parking, bike shops, bike-share expansion, seamless links to transit, and the promotion of bicycles for differently abled users.

But as a transit activist in Eastern Queens, I want the bike mayor to focus most acutely on bringing improvements citywide. Outer-borough residents have grown used to being deprived of quality, affordable transit. My hope is that a bike mayor will not let the same happen with cycling.

Samuel Santaella
Samuel Santaella

The bike mayor must leave no neighborhood behind when it comes to quality cycling infrastructure. Why? Because there are New Yorkers who are already cycling — whether to save time, money, and/or it’s just their best option — who often are overlooked when safety infrastructure is actually built. Plus, there are people who would like to cycle but are afraid of getting hit by traffic or having their bicycle stolen. And, of course, there are people who used to ride but stopped for the same reasons.

Also, cycling would make a car-light or car-free lifestyle easier for the more than half (55 percent) of New York households that don’t own a car. Even in Eastern Queens! 

The disparity in cycling infrastructure is clear as day, in ways both large (the city bike map says it all) and small (for example, Queens Boulevard’s bike lanes to Kew Gardens have been delayed for a year and a half, and the city refuses to commit to bringing them to Jamaica or beyond.)

The lack of bike infrastructure is most glaring in far-flung neighborhoods — but not only in poor ones. Eastern Queens, Staten Island, and Soundview and Riverdale in the Bronx have household median incomes above the city average, yet lack the density and availability of useful, safe bike routes and parking as equally well-to-do parts of Manhattan and Brooklyn.

People of all incomes use bikes, including white-collar folks on Citi Bikes, immigrants on $75 BMXs, and underpaid food-delivery people on e-bikes. The bike mayor must see beyond income, to be conscious that cyclists come from all classes and are everywhere, and that we deserve the same quality network as the middle of Manhattan.

Why would any outer-borough New Yorker cycle? To get to local destinations such as bodegas, strip malls, supermarkets, parks, libraries, movie theaters, and schools. It’s often too far to walk to such places, and biking is usually the fastest, most direct, and cheapest option. The $5.50 spent for a two-way walk-and-bus trip starts to seem like too much when the bike can get you there quicker and mostly for free. Bike racks and corrals should be consistent across shopping areas to attract customers and discourage people from locking to signposts and fences or bringing their bikes into shops.

Outer-borough resident also could cycle to work — at least some of the way. Two-thirds of central business district commuters in my district use the subway; replacing a bus trip to the subway or LIRR with a bike could save them time and a transfer, and allow riders to run errands more easily on the way home. Even among non-CBD commuters,  a third take transit, walk, or bike.

That’s why easy transit connectivity and secure bicycle parking are so important. People should be able to safely bike to their subway, LIRR, or Select Bus Service stop and securely park their bike without having to worry about it for eight hours or so.

Or they can cycle longer distances  — which can still be cheap, healthy, and happy. The Green Wave is a great start to making all of the above possible, with proposed protected routes truly covering and even leading out of the city and hinting of neighborhood networks.

In short, I want my bike mayor to see cycling as a serious transportation option in and of itself and as a compliment to public transit in every corner of the city. May his/her actions prove that (s)he regards cycling the same way as transit: as a great equalizer.

TransitNinja” blogger Samuel Santaella lives in southeast Queens and volunteers for Riders Alliance and Transportation Alternatives. Follow him on Twitter at @transitninja205.

 

 

 

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

The Bicycle Uprising, Part 2

By Charles Komanoff |
This is the second installment in a multi-part series looking back at the victory over the Midtown bike ban, 25 years ago. The first part provided an overview of the response to the ban. This post looks at that activism in the context of the previous two decades of bike advocacy. Activists are planning a September […]
STREETSBLOG USA

London’s New Mayor, Sadiq Khan, Pledges to “Accelerate” Cycling Progress

By Angie Schmitt |
London bike advocates proved they were a political force to be reckoned under Mayor Boris Johnson. After cyclists demonstrated that they would not be satisfied with half-measures, Johnson started to make serious headway on safe bike infrastructure in his second term. It looks like that progress will continue even with a new mayor from a different party. Last week, Londoners chose Sadiq Khan of […]

With a Boost From Bike-Share, Cycling Surges on Mexico City’s Mean Streets

By Noah Kazis |
This is the third in a series of reports about sustainable transportation policies in Mexico City. Last week, Streetsblog participated in a tour of the city led by the Institute for Transportation and Development Policy and funded by the Rockefeller Foundation. Previous installments covered pedestrian improvements and the city’s new bus rapid transit system. Mexico City never […]