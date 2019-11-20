Wednesday’s Headlines: Yeah, Why Not Make Transit Free Edition

Rep. Nydia Velazquez wants transit to be more equitable, so she’s proposed creating a $1-billion federal fund to make subway fares disappear for low-income New Yorkers and people with disabilities (as Guse at the Newsuh reported).

We think it’s a great idea — even better than the half-priced-transit “Fair Fares” program, which still excludes 70 percent of eligible New Yorkers because, frankly, it’s rolling out too slowly.

Velazquez’s idea is so progressive that we naturally assumed the leading Democratic presidential candidates (a senator-heavy lineup that includes big names such as Sanders, Warren, Harris and Booker) would be fighting for who could support transit use the most. But as our coverage has shown, the candidates are in a race to the bottom to fund “infrastructure,” which mostly means more roads. (Most recently, we covered Biden’s plan, Bernie’s “Green New Deal,” and Elizabeth Warren’s climate strategy — and found them all lacking.)

So here’s hoping the feds send some MetroCards our way, thanks to Velazquez’s effort.

Until then, here’s the news: