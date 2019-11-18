Monday’s Headlines: Day of Remembrance Edition

Street safety activists laid out 100 body bags in Bowling Green on Sunday to mark the 40,000 Americans who die every year due to traffic violence. Those hundred-plus-deaths per day are far more than from cigarettes, far more than from opioids, far more than from murder — yet all of those causes are the subject of substantial attention from the political establishment and the media.

Not so car carnage. Perhaps that’s why Families for Safe Streets is ramping up its effort to get presidential candidates to treat road violence with the seriousness it deserves. “No one is saying anything,” said Amy Cohen, the group’s co-founder. “We need our presidential candidates to end the silence on traffic violence.” (Clayton Guse of the Daily Newsuh and Todd Maisel at amNY focused their coverage on that effort.)

But when it comes to the death toll in New York City — up by double-digit percentages this year, but always in the hundreds annually — it’s difficult to get anyone with a printing press or a bill-signing pen to see road deaths as anything but a “tragic accident,” as too many describe each rupture in a city fabric.

All of these deaths are preventable. It just needs more focus on the “three E’s” of Vision Zero (education, engineering and enforcement) — plus a fourth “E”: elimination. But this mayor and this governor do nothing to limit the number of cars on our streets every day (and, in fact, do many things to encourage driving).

Indeed, the mayor didn’t even attend Sunday’s ceremony (though Senator Charles Schumer and Rep. Jerry Nadler — who is busy impeaching a president — found time in their day. Schumer was even eloquent!).

Streetfilms auteur Clarence Eckerson captured it all (linked here and embedded below).

Much of the news of the weekend was connected to road violence. Here’s a roundup:

Here’s Eckerson’s film:

Families for Safe Streets Brings 100 Bodybags to Day of Remembrance from STREETFILMS on Vimeo.