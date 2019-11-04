Last Chance to Join Us at our Annual FUNdraiser!

You’ve been seeing this logo on many of our stories over the last month and perhaps you’ve ignored it:

Well, we urge you to reconsider! On Thursday night, the Streetsblog family — including Streetfilms, Streetopia UWS and the Neighborhood Empowerment Project — will host its annual cocktail party/fundraiser to ensure that we can fight the of livable streets battle for another year.

Your generous donations in the past have enabled us to champion so many issues and initiatives that have led to actual changes that will improve our city — such “wins” as congestion pricing, more speed cameras, more protected bike lanes and, frankly, fewer politicians who don’t “get” it (after all, even Chaim Deutsch is taking the subway to work, finally!).

So please join us and raise a glass to another great year — a year when we’ll continue to speak for the interests of all people who value safety, livability, equity and progressive planning.