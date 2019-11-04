Last Chance to Join Us at our Annual FUNdraiser!

hands with background

You’ve been seeing this logo on many of our stories over the last month and perhaps you’ve ignored it:

Streets Party Mini Banner

Well, we urge you to reconsider! On Thursday night, the Streetsblog family — including Streetfilms, Streetopia UWS and the Neighborhood Empowerment Project — will host its annual cocktail party/fundraiser to ensure that we can fight the of livable streets battle for another year.

Your generous donations in the past have enabled us to champion so many issues and initiatives that have led to actual changes that will improve our city — such “wins” as congestion pricing, more speed cameras, more protected bike lanes and, frankly, fewer politicians who don’t “get” it (after all, even Chaim Deutsch is taking the subway to work, finally!).

So please join us and raise a glass to another great year — a year when we’ll continue to speak for the interests of all people who value safety, livability, equity and progressive planning.

The ticket details are here, but also below:

Takin’ it to the Streets FUNdraiser
148 Lafayette St., top floor (at Howard Street), Manhattan
Thursday, Nov. 7, 6-9 p.m.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Transit in Trouble Where You Live

By Sarah Goodyear |
Let’s get one thing straight right off the bat: We love transit. Love love love. But that’s why we hate it so much when transit infrastructure and transit riders are neglected. And they are. The nation’s buses and trains and light rail are too often underfunded, dismissed, vandalized and disrespected. Transit riders deserve better. We […]

Cast Your Vote for the 2009 Streetsies

By Ben Fried |
Streetsblog is about to go dark for the holiday, so we’ve got something that will hopefully keep you satisfied until Monday. Polls. Lots of polls. The last thing we publish every year is the Streetsies, our final burst of awards and commentary. This time we’re adding a "people’s choice" wrinkle. The voting is open in […]