A Round and a Roundy: How Mayor Grinch Stole Pedestrian Safety

This week, our editorial cartoonist Bill Roundy, was inspired by Mayor de Blasio’s decision to delay — and perhaps kill altogether — his own Department of Transportation’s plan to give pedestrians more space near Rockefeller Center during the Yuletide season.

Since the plan would have helped ease the so-called “Christmas Crush” around the famous tree in front of 30 Rock, Roundy decided to play the Grinch angle to the fullest.

But that left us with an idea for a song (apologies to Theodor Seuss Geisel):

You’re a Mean One, Mr. Mayor

(To the tune of “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch”)

You’re a mean one, Mr. Mayor

You really are unreal

You shredded safety programs

People’s strolling space you steal

Mr. Mayor

You’ve got no control over Commissioner O’Neill

You’re a Boomer, Mr. Mayor

Your heart loves only cars

Your brain can’t stay in focus

Your soul is a cash bar

Mr. Mayor

The four words we can’t wait to say to you are

“Go,” “Leave,” and “Au revoir.”