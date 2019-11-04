A Round and a Roundy: How Mayor Grinch Stole Pedestrian Safety
This week, our editorial cartoonist Bill Roundy, was inspired by Mayor de Blasio’s decision to delay — and perhaps kill altogether — his own Department of Transportation’s plan to give pedestrians more space near Rockefeller Center during the Yuletide season.
Since the plan would have helped ease the so-called “Christmas Crush” around the famous tree in front of 30 Rock, Roundy decided to play the Grinch angle to the fullest.
But that left us with an idea for a song (apologies to Theodor Seuss Geisel):
You’re a Mean One, Mr. Mayor
(To the tune of “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch”)
You’re a mean one, Mr. Mayor
You really are unreal
You shredded safety programs
People’s strolling space you steal
Mr. Mayor
You’ve got no control over Commissioner O’Neill
You’re a Boomer, Mr. Mayor
Your heart loves only cars
Your brain can’t stay in focus
Your soul is a cash bar
Mr. Mayor
The four words we can’t wait to say to you are
“Go,” “Leave,” and “Au revoir.”