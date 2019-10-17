Thursday’s Headlines: All Fed Up and No Place to Go Edition

Every day, it seems, someone else is completely fed up with the increasing bloodshed on New York City streets and publishes a screed in his or her publication or website, even if the media outlet isn’t even devoted to the battle for livable streets like we are (good morning, all!).

A few weeks ago, it was Aaron Gordon in Jalopnik. Then it was Ginia Bellafante in the Times. Then it was Peter Maass in the Intercept.

On Wednesday, it was Liena Zagare of Bklyner, who penned an editorial on the website that homed in on so many of the frustrations that New Yorkers have with Mayor de Blasio’s Vision Zero, including, but not limited to, the NYPD’s horrendous reporting and record-keeping, the administration’s countless failures to make basic road improvements, and driver entitlement. It’s a must-read — on your laptop and on Mayor de Blasio’s.

Beyond that, here’s the rest of the news from a soggy Wednesday: