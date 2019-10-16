Wednesday’s Headlines: Doug Gordon’s Tactical Urbanism Edition

We were pleased to see that Doug Gordon, who tweets as @BrooklynSpoke, finally went public and confessed to being the “rogue” urbanist who fixed streets in Park Slope last year with a bit of tactical urbanism.

A little duct tape and, voila, daylighted intersections! Take it away, Doug:

As an experiment, last year I put down some white duct tape at a corner to daylight an intersection. I wanted to see if drivers would respect the markings. For the most part they did. Even when they didn't comply 100%, visibility was still improved. Took me 2 minutes and cost $4. pic.twitter.com/cvFQnjrpMa — Doug Gordon (@BrooklynSpoke) October 15, 2019

I opted to not publicize this experiment at the time. It's gone now, but guess what? No one complained about losing parking or people not being able to make deliveries. It was just there, working. What if the city just went around and did this without begging community boards? — Doug Gordon (@BrooklynSpoke) October 15, 2019

Here’s the rest of the news from yesterday: