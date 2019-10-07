Cops Blame Pedestrian Victim of Brooklyn Crash

Photo: Dave Colon

The NYPD called out a pedestrian for walking outside of a crosswalk when he was struck and killed by a Brooklyn driver last week — except there’s one problem with that victim-blaming narrative: there’s no crosswalk at the dangerous intersection in question.

According to police, Phillip Simone was crossing Avenue V to get to Ford Street in Brooklyn at around 7 p.m. last Thursday when a driver of a new SUV, who was heading eastbound on the avenue, slammed into him. Police said the driver “struck the pedestrian crossing the avenue outside the crosswalk.”

The detail is crucial because there is no crosswalk at Ford Street and Avenue V. The driver remained on the scene. Simone, who lived in the Nostrand Houses across the street from the crash site, was taken to Coney Island Hospital, where he died the next day, police said Sunday night.

Streetsblog called the NYPD on Monday for more information — such as the driver’s speed, or whether he was distracted by his phone or loud music — but a spokeswoman said such information was not available because the investigation is ongoing.

But she confirmed that the driver was not charged.

It is very difficult to hold drivers accountable for killing people with their cars, partly because prosecutors are reluctant to bring charges unless there is clear evidence that the driver knew he was driving recklessly, which is difficult to prove. A state lawmaker is hoping to change the state’s vehicular code to allow prosecutors to charge drivers who are driving aggressively. The proposal by Assembly Member Dan Quart seeks to eliminate the notion that a driver must exhibit reckless intent before he or she can be charged, as Streetsblog reported.

The city did make changes to Avenue V last year, but did not add crosswalks at Ford Street, where Phillip Simone died. Photo: DOT

The city Department of Transportation did convert Avenue V from a four-lane speedway into a two-lane road with turning bays and pedestrian refuge islands last year (graphic right and PDF here) — and business owners said the roadway is safer now.

But the redesign did not add crosswalks or refuges on Avenue V at Ford Street or at Coyle Street — streets on either side of the commercial strip to which Simone was apparently headed. Between 2012 and 2016, a pedestrian died at each of intersections, according to city data — the only deaths on Avenue V in the entire area.

The owner of a pharmacy on the block said Simone’s death was “sad,” but added that Simone should be blamed for not walking several blocks out of his way to cross at the existing crosswalk at Batchelder Street (left in photo above).

One thing is clear: The city improvements have drastically improved safety on the strip of Avenue V between Nostrand Avenue and Brigham Street. From January through August 2017 — before the changes — there were 19 crashes, with injuries to three pedestrians and one driver. During the same period this year — after the changes — there have been just four crashes with injuries to two pedestrians.

Here is how the intersection looked before the city made the improvements:

This intersection in Sheepshead Bay has been dramatically improved, but it still does not have a crosswalk. Photo: Google
  • Folicle

    If there is no crosswalk at an intersection, then a pedestrian should not jaywalk. Rather they should walk to the closest intersection that does have a crosswalk.

    There is a block near me where there is a crosswalk at one end of it but not the other. I always walk the extra block rather than break the law and risk my life.

  • walks bikes drives

    Well aren’t you the always follow the rules guy? I am sure you also never break the speed limit by even 1 mph, because that would be breaking the law. I’m sure you never, ever forget to signal a lane change or a turn, at least 150 feet in advance. And I’m sure you always stop within 5 feet of a stop line, even if that line is set fairly far back from the intersection, because you follow the letter of the law at all times.

  • Folicle

    What does any of that have to do with the risks of jaywalking?

  • walks bikes drives

    Each one of those items I mentioned have inherent risks in themselves, but mostly to other people, rather than yourself. You are adverse to risking harm to yourself, but if you break any of those laws, as most drivers do, there is an adverse risk to others.

  • Folicle

    That’s whataboutery. The topic here is the risks of jaywalking.

    But since you asked, I have never had an accident and have only ever had one ticket that wasn’t a parking ticket. I’m not the problem.

  • walks bikes drives

    1st question: do you actually live in New York, or do you still live in CA?

  • Folicle

    Three posts and still nothing on the topic.

  • walks bikes drives

    Just answer that question first. Because my second question is only relevant if you live in NY, as it applies to this situation.

  • Folicle

    Where I live is not the issue here. If you believe that this jaywalker did not take a risk, then say that. If you believe that he did not break the law, then assert that and back it up.

  • ohhleary

    Ah, behold! Someone who blames a pedestrian without knowing the law!

    Here’s the DMV’s interpretation of New York State law:
    “A crosswalk also is any part of the road at an intersection between the curbs on opposite sides of the roadway or, if there are no curbs, between the edges of the road. This area is considered a crosswalk, whether or not it is marked as one.”

    If he crossed Avenue V at Ford Street, as the police report suggests, he was not jaywalking.

  • ItsEasyBeingGreen

    Let’s improve the design of this intersection in line with best practices (crosswalks and pedestrian refuge islands) instead of blaming someone for crossing where it’s most convenient.

  • walks bikes drives

    So you dont live in NY. So you couldn’t answer, bused on NYS traffic law, whether crossing from the corner of Avenue V to Ford St in this case would be legally considered jaywalking. So let me inform you- in the state of NY, an unmarked crosswalk at an intersection is still considered a crosswalk where a driver must yield to a pedestrian. In this case, as it was described, the pedestrian was in an unmarked crosswalk, and therefore, legally, was not jaywalking and the driver is therefore required to yield and not just follow the premise of due care.

  • Folicle

    The article states there is no crosswalk there, whether “marked” or “unmarked”, so your point is moot.

  • Folicle

    Sure, no problem. However for the purpose of allocating fault for this accident, how it was at the time is the critical issue.

  • walks bikes drives

    No, the article is stating that there is no crosswalk on the pavement. But the crosswalk exists in the rule of law.

  • Folicle

    So are trying to suggest that anywhere where two or more roads meet is a de facto crosswalk?

    I think any pedestrian who just blithely walks out into a busy intersection based on that dubious premise is asking for trouble.

  • Folicle

    So your claim is that crosswalks are somehow magically imputed wherever there is not one where you think there should be?

    The article makes it very clear: “there’s no crosswalk at the dangerous intersection in question.”

  • ohhleary

    I’m not trying to suggest it, idiot. That’s the actual f*cking law.

  • walks bikes drives

    See Ohhleary’s comment above. Not my claim. It’s the law.

  • Folicle

    Read the article. It states that:

    “there’s no crosswalk at the dangerous intersection in question.”

  • Folicle

    The author of this article disagrees with you. Maybe you should suggest he change it to put forward your alternate theory?

  • ohhleary

    There is no *marked* crosswalk at the intersection. Any point between two curbs at an intersection is still a crosswalk. That’s the law.

  • walks bikes drives

    We have to cut him a break. He does not know NYS traffic law, even though he comments on it, as he is not from NY.

  • Folicle

    So the author is wrong then?

  • ohhleary

    Yes, the author failed to make a distinction between a marked and unmarked crosswalk.

  • Folicle

    I agree with the author.

    But even if you were correct, in practice NOBODY behaves as if that were the case. It would be suicide.

  • Folicle

    As a practical matter an unmarked imputed crosswalk is useless and worthless.

    In fact if you were right there would be no need to mark any at all. They would just be assumed.

  • walks bikes drives

    Now the actual law falls into the trumpian idea of alternate facts?

  • Folicle

    OK then why are some crosswalks marked and some not marked if, as you claim, there is some law somewhere that says that every intersection is a de facto crosswalk?

  • ohhleary

    Again, you’re wrong. One purpose of marked crosswalks is to give visibility to pedestrians at high-traffic intersections. The presence of pedestrians in a crosswalk breaks up painted zebra stripes, making them more visible to drivers.

  • walks bikes drives

    Dont turn into a troll. Before saying “if there is a law somewhere…” why dont you do your own due diligence and find out for yourself if there is such a law. Only idiots and trolls argue information doesn’t exist because someone else didnt give it to them. And I’m giving you the benefit of the doubt.

  • Folicle

    Yes but the clear implication of such markings is that, if there is an intersection with no markings, then it is not a place where drivers should expect to have to stop.

    That is just not how traffic operates in the real world. Traffic proceeds unless there is a stop light, a stop sign or a marked crosswalk with pedestrians on it.

    If such a law exists, it is neither followed nor enforced, which makes it moot.

  • Folicle

    What I am saying is that, if such a law exists, it is not known to people, nor is it followed and nor is it enforced. In reality what happens is what happened here – if you barge out into an unmarked intersection then you are likely both to be killed and to be blamed.

    Your alleged law is ineffective and moot.

  • ohhleary

    Traffic proceeds unless there is a stop light, a stop sign or a marked crosswalk with pedestrians on it.

    Fixed that for you.

    The law exists. It is taught in driver’s education classes in New York. If a driver hits a pedestrian in an unmarked crosswalk, they are at fault. Period. What is so difficult about this for you to understand?

  • ohhleary

    It’s not an “alleged” law, it’s the actual fucking law, and ignorance is not a defense if you hit someone in an unmarked crosswalk.

    Get a life.

  • Folicle

    Well clearly this law as you describe it is not followed, as the incidents in this article attest.

    So it actually doesn’t matter if this law exists since it is not followed or enforced. It is effectively a dead law that has not been removed from the statutes, but is ignored as a practical matter.

  • Folicle

    So again, why is the law not followed, as the article states?

    You seem unable to understand or explain that.

  • ohhleary

    Because your idea of the law being “not followed” is the omission of one word in an article, and the NYPD practice of victim-blaming in spite of the law, which has been well-documented on this site for a decade.

    The law is the law.

  • Folicle

    There are many laws in the statute book that are not enforced. Therefore their status is the same as if no such law exists.

    Any pedestrian who strolls out into the highway just because they think this law allows them to do so is a certifiable suicidal idiot. And I think that is what the cops, rather more politely, are saying.

  • ohhleary

    This is not a fucking highway, it’s a two-lane city street. Pedestrians should be able to cross it with the expectation that vehicles on the street stop for them, because that’s the fucking law.

    You’re a certifiable idiot.

  • Folicle

    What I would recommend in such situations, i.e. an intersections with no crosswalk marked or indicated, is that you patiently wait for a gap in traffic, and then briskly and purposefully cross the road.

    If a driver is close to you and appears to you to be yielding, then try and make eye contact before stepping out. Do not assume that traffic will screech to a halt just because you suddenly appear.

    Finally, wear something light or reflective after dark.

  • ohhleary

    Your first point is already codified in the law. Of course, since you’re completely ignorant of the law, you probably didn’t know about this passage:

    No pedestrian shall suddenly leave a curb or other place of safety and walk or run into the path of a vehicle which is so close that it is impractical for the driver to yield.

    And just… shut up on that last remark. In a city where nearly everyone walks, no one should be forced to wear high-visibility clothing just to get where they’re going. If you’re driving too fast to stop for pedestrians in a place where you should expect them, you’re responsible under the law.

