Monday’s Headlines: Death in Queens Edition

The majority of the 22 cyclists deaths this year have been in Brooklyn, but over the weekend, Queens was the bloodiest borough, with reports of two senior pedestrians and one teen cyclist being killed. The Daily News and the Post offered coverage of cyclist Mario Valenzuela’s family’s desperate call for justice.

It’s enough to make you want to write a story with the headline, “Why Is Bill De Blasio Trying to Kill Me?” — which is what war correspondent Peter Maass — you know, someone who has been under fire — did for The Intercept.

“I was kind of crazy to do the things I did back in my war reporter days, and I am kind of crazy to ride a bike in New York City,” Maass writes. It’s a must-read for anyone who feels that Mayor de Blasio is not keeping us safe because, you know, cars. Here’s hoping it’s in Hizzoner’s press packet today.

And now the news:

There’s a rumor going around that electric Citi Bikes will return today. But we can’t confirm it with the requisite two sources, so when David Meyer at the Post breaks it later today, our screams will be heard from the Battery to Bushwick.

Like Streetsblog last week, Guse at the Newsuh covered a Queens judge’s walking tour of a city bus lane on Fresh Pond Road. Meanwhile, the same basic dynamic — business owners supporting car owners above transit users — is playing out in Riverdale (The Riverdale Press). Arthur Schwartz will be filing his lawsuit in three, two, one…

Cops are hunting for a hit-and-run driver who critically injured a man in Brooklyn. (NY Post)

And in the “In Case You Missed It” file: