Heads Up: You Can Buy Citi Bike Single Rides With the ‘Transit’ App The function is built for the occasional rider, who will enjoy the convenience of a multi-modal trip guided by a single app.

Transit, the independent, third-party transportation app that can tell you how many minutes until your subway or bus arrives (or even book a car if you can’t wait) has jumped into the bike-share game with a new feature that lets users book single Citi Bike rides.

The function is built for the occasional rider, who will enjoy the convenience of a multi-modal trip guided by a single app.

Citi Bike annual subscribers, however, won’t find it as handy; they must open a second app once they’ve reached a dock.

Transit has a leg up on the MTA’s official app: It opens without the MTA’s cute-but-time-consuming animation, and displays every local transit option the moment you open it.

Transit also works with bike-share systems in other cities. So if you ever make the mistake of leaving New York, you can use it to pay for bike-share rides in systems across North America, avoiding the problem of having to download a million apps that you’ll use only once.

Plus, if you find yourself in Denver, Santa Monica, Ontario or several cities in Ohio, you’ll even be able to book rail trips through the app.

One missing piece: The app does not enable you to pay for a subway ride or a commuter-rail ticket here in New York, so you’re still stuck using the eTix app when you ride the LIRR.