Bumpy Road: Ocean Parkway Cyclists Won’t Get Relief From Cracked Bike Path Until 2022

A rough road remains for bikers, pedestrians seeking access to Coney Island's attractions and beaches.

It's two more years of this cracked pavement on your bike ride. Photo: Gersh Kuntzman
Cyclists who are sick of the broken pavement along the historic Ocean Parkway bike path better put some new suspensions on their rides: The Parks Department says the path, which leads to Coney Island, with its attractions and beaches, won’t get smoothed out for almost three years.

A spokesperson for Council Member Mark Treyger’s office told Streetsblog that, according to a schedule shared by the Park Department, the physical construction of the bike path won’t start until Spring 2021 — and won’t finish until a year after that.

That means that riders won’t experience any relief until a whopping three years after Treyger’s and Borough President Eric Adams’s February announcement that they had allocated money to fix the rocky road.

Built in 1894, the Ocean Parkway bike lane is a historical marvel, but it has fallen into such disrepair that riders and neighborhood residents feel like they’re rumbling along the path’s original, century-old pavement..

According to the project listing on Parks Department’s website, the rehabilitation and redesign of the bike path hasn’t gotten out of the design stage — first step of fixing the path. The project will replace broken concrete, broken benches and damaged trees along a seven-block stretch between Avenue R and Avenue X.

“We’re trying to find out how we can speed up the process, because this is a space that’s used frequently, and local residents depend on this bikeway path,” a spokesperson for Treyger told Streetsblog.

As of press time, the Park Department did not respond to a request for comment.

