Tuesday’s Headlines: Live from the Kosciuszko Bridge Edition

Today is a big day for all us bike lane nerds at Streetsblog, for at 11:15, Gov. Cuomo himself will personally give us (and probably those anti-bike lane trolls like Marcia Kramer, too) a preview of the new bike and pedestrian path on the soon-to-open second span of the Kosciuszko Bridge.

Some news reporters have been having trouble spelling the surname of the Polish general honored with the bridge, but our grizzled old editor spent most of Monday saying, “I worked with Corky Siemaszko and Joe Dziemianowicz at the Daily News, so ‘Kosciuszko’ is no big deal.” (He even pronounced it “Kah-SHUZ-ko.”)

Editor Gersh Kuntzman and reporter Julianne Cuba will likely be live-tweeting every inch of the gorgeous view and every time Cuomo mentions how awesome he is. Until then, here’s the news from yesterday: