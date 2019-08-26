Monday’s Headlines: Remembering Jose Alzorriz Edition

We’ve been to too many vigils for dead cyclists this year, but the crowd that gathered Sunday to mourn the death of Jose Alzorriz on horrific Coney Island Avenue was not your average gathering. Hundreds of cyclists biked from Grand Army Plaza in Park Slope to the crash site at Avenue L, where they staged a massive die-in.

If there’s any good news from Sunday’s event, it’s this: More and more members of the mainstream media are doing a better job covering these all-too-frequent rallies instead of just shrugging off all the carnage with a “whaddya gonna do? It was an accident.” Guse at the Newsuh played it the right way. And Jorge Fitz-Gibbon at the Post spun the high death toll as evidence that Mayor de Blasio should get off the national campaign trail and fix the problem (that said, we keep seeing evidence that the mayor is actually good on the national stage).

Even the usually pro-car CBS2 did a good job of covering the event (and the news show even ran a full list of all 19 cyclists who have been killed this year). (The definitive Twitter thread was by Brian Howald.)

And you can’t beat this: Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, who was silent for the first 18 cyclist deaths this year, called out the mayor for not making roadways safer. It’s nice to have his voice in the fight.

While we’re on the topic of municipal leadership, the rally sent an implicit message to would-be mayors Corey Johnson, Scott Stringer, Ruben Diaz Jr. and Eric Adams: Ignore these die-ins at your own peril. We want change. We want safety. We want livable streets. We want quality of life.

More pictures by Vladimir Vince are at the bottom of this post. Until then, here’s the news you might have missed over the weekend:

Looking forward to helping New York City and Governor @andrewcuomo complete the long anticipated, and partially built, Second Avenue Subway. Would be extended to East 125th Street in Harlem. Long in the making, they now have the team that can get it done! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 24, 2019

And here are the promised photos by Vladimir Vince of Sunday’s vigil for Jose Alzorriz: