Thursday’s Headlines: Meet The New Steve Cuozzo Edition

Steve Witt of Kings County Politics posted his latest anti-bike screed the other day, but it took bike Twitter a few days to find it (the site is not exactly a must-read unless your like your backrooms particularly smokey). The piece is easily condemned for its central — and glaring — mischaracterization: Apparently, seniors in Fort Greene are upset that they keep getting parking tickets for leaving their cars in the new “no parking” zones created by the city to facilitate truck deliveries in residential areas (which are booming because of all your Amazon, FedEx, UPS and Fresh Direct orders).

Witt — perhaps channeling a battle over a bike lane on Clinton Avenue three years ago (indeed, a lot of the same neighborhood sages are quoted) — decided that latest issue about parking tickets must also about those damn cyclists and their damn demands. But alas, it is not. The residential loading zone pilot is about keeping trucks out of the roadway so drivers can make their way unimpeded — solving a problem that, indeed, car owners often complain about.

It would be easy (very easy) to simply dismiss or ridicule Witt’s latest attempt to surpass even Steve Cuozzo for willful disregard of the facts. But we bring it up because it’s a cautionary reminder that there is no longer a single complaint made by old timers in a community — in this case, that drivers are getting parking tickets for leaving their car in “no parking” zones — that won’t be blamed on cyclists.

So let’s remember that as we fight the good fight for honesty, safety, livability and quality of life for all.

Off the soapbox. Here’s the news: