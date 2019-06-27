Streetsblog Gets Action! DOT Repaints Basic Markings on the Brooklyn Bridge

That's more like it. Photo: Kate Nicholson via Twitter.
Summertime and the lining is pleasing!

The Department of Transportation, under fire for not ensuring safety on the Brooklyn Bridge bike and walking path, has finally picked the lowest of the low-hanging fruit — painting a new center stripe and lane markings to discourage pedestrians and cyclists from mixing.

Streetsblog has been asking about the missing or faded markings since March, when we referred to the repainting as one of five easy, immediate steps the DOT could take without delay. The DOT did not comment for that story, but we kept asking.

Finally, on May 15, we again asked, “When will the DOT repaint the ‘ped’ and ‘bike’ lane markings on the Brooklyn Bridge footpath, or install enhanced lane markings?” The next day, we were told the work would be done “this summer.” Follow-up questions were ignored, but the agency did indeed meet its promise, doing the work just five days after June 21, the start of the season.

Our call for simple solutions was motivated by the increasing crush on the bridge footpath, which is just 10-feet wide at some places. Faded paint confused many walkers and cyclists about where they should be at any given time. In addition, NYPD vehicles, which block the pathway at four key chokepoints, contain humans who rarely do anything to ease conflict between cyclists and pedestrians.

Not only was the center stripe faded, but pedestrian and biker silhouettes had faded from each side of the path. Photo: Gersh Kuntzman
Not only was the center stripe faded, but pedestrian and biker silhouettes had faded from each side of the path (above and below). Photo: Gersh Kuntzman

no signage on brooklyn bridge

  • Simon Phearson

    Yeah, I’m real sure the DOT stepped up on this just because Streetsblog was asking. Suuuuure.

DOT: Seaman Avenue Bike Lanes Won’t Return This Year

By Brad Aaron |
The asphalt is fresh, the yellow lines and crosswalks installed, but DOT won’t be returning bike lanes to Seaman Avenue until next year, according to the office of local City Council Member Ydanis Rodriguez. Seaman Avenue is the only designated north-south bike route between the Hudson River Greenway and the Bronx, and it’s the trunk […]
Cars frequently reclaim protected bike lanes — as they did on the two-way stretch of Clinton Street on the Lower East Side — between the time the DOT removes pavement and when the agency restores painted markings. Photo: Jon Orcutt

Op-Ed: Paint The Bike Lane, Dammit, Before Someone Dies!

By Jon Orcutt |
When is a parking-protected bike lane — a street design pioneered in this country by our own city Department of Transportation — no longer a parking-protected bike lane? When that same DOT removes all street markings for street resurfacing, leaving cyclists who have become attuned to the city’s best on-street bike routes to fend for […]

Pulaski Bridge Bike Path Now Scheduled to Open by End of 2015

By Stephen Miller |
About a year behind schedule, a major project to improve walking and biking between Queens and Brooklyn is set to move forward in 2015. The project, originally scheduled to be complete this year, will convert one southbound car lane on the Pulaski Bridge into a protected bike lane, giving more breathing room to pedestrians on what […]