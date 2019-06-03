Monday’s Headlines: E-Scooter Day in Albany Edition
It’s a good thing Mayor de Blasio will be in Albany today, as his end-of-session lobbying swing comes one day after Vin Barone at amNY reported that nearly a dozen City Council members are urging their counterparts in the state legislature to pass Senator Jessica Ramos’s bill and legalize e-scooters and e-bikes now.
The mayor opposes the bill because people complain to him that they’re afraid, though statistics show very few injuries are caused by e-bike riders. So today should be a fun day upstate.
For now, though, here’s the news from a slow weekend:
- Cops say a drunk correction officer smashed up a few cars in Queens before he was arrested Sunday. (WABC7)
- The New York Times delved into Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao’s ties to the shipping industry and the Chinese government, raising new questions about conflicts of interest.
- The Red Hook Star Review had a nice, well-deserved tribute to Peter Reich, the creator of the Swift Folder, a handmade folding bike that appears to be reaching the end of its long roll.
- In case you missed Todd Maisel’s solid coverage, there was car carnage in Bath Beach on Friday. (Bklyner)
- The Daily News gets action — now you can take a public bus to Jones Beach.
- Why do the professionals at DOT even bother to present their street redesigns to untrained yahoos anyway? (The Forum of Howard Beach)
- Looks like bike share fans in San Francisco are onto Lyft’s shortcomings there, too. (SF Examiner)
- In case you missed it, tenant leaders at three public housing complexes said in a Daily News op-ed that they want the BQX trolley because it’ll be better than a bus — and said anyone who thinks otherwise isn’t really an advocate for the less-fortunate. NY1 focused its segment on supporters.