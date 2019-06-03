Monday’s Headlines: E-Scooter Day in Albany Edition

It’s a good thing Mayor de Blasio will be in Albany today, as his end-of-session lobbying swing comes one day after Vin Barone at amNY reported that nearly a dozen City Council members are urging their counterparts in the state legislature to pass Senator Jessica Ramos’s bill and legalize e-scooters and e-bikes now.

The mayor opposes the bill because people complain to him that they’re afraid, though statistics show very few injuries are caused by e-bike riders. So today should be a fun day upstate.

For now, though, here’s the news from a slow weekend: