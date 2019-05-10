Friday’s Headlines: This is What Drivers Think of Cyclists Edition

Enjoy the weekend. Here’s your news:

  • Here’s a video posted on Reddit by a cyclist who claims he was doored — and it shows that at the very least, drivers should be psychologically tested before getting permission to pilot a killing machine.
  • We love stories about entitled drivers who abuse HOV lanes by putting a dummy in the passenger seat, but this one takes the cake (Newsday) — and it also raises the question: Shouldn’t there be an extra penalty for the attempt to deceive?
  • The New York Law Journal (paywalled) offers a primer on legal underpinning of congestion pricing.
  • Carnage in Brooklyn (NYDN) as driver claims her brakes failed (yeah, failed to prevent her from driving the wrong way (NY Post).
  • OMNY is coming. (amNY)
  • Could this be when the mayor announces his bid? On Monday, de Blasio will rally for the Green New Deal at Trump Tower. His support for the environment at least provides him with a rationale — though, please, do us a favor and don’t drive to the rally! (NY Post)
  • The 7 train is getting better — just in time for that Met day game on May 23! (amNY)
  • And, finally, if you want to reduce, reuse and recycle, Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer grant team wants to hear from you. (New York County Politics)
  • Liam Jeffries

    Hey, the Mets game on the 23rd is very important… I think. How good are the Nationals again?

  • Larry Littlefield

    The Mayor running for President on the environment just shows the buzzsaw Democratic politicians run into on the subject — hypocrisy.

    Environmentalism is, though some environmentalists claim otherwise, an moral claim for people to alter their lives in ways that make themselves worse off in the short run in order for everyone (and if you are older that means other people and not you) to be better off in the long run.

    If that claim is not made by those already living in that way, it amounts to “we demand other people use less environment so there is more for us.” Virtually anyone writing for or commenting on Streetsblog, as well as millions of others, are in a better position to make such claim than most Democratic politicians.

    Moreover, when a public policy is advocated, the use of force is advocated. I propose that we force you to do this (regulation) or pay for that (programs), whether you agree or not, want to or not. Republicans exploit this, in part by telling the lies people want to hear, to allow them to rationalize self-serving behavior.

    Whereas society best evolves voluntarily first until critical mass is achieved, and then government is used to push the ball over the line. Democratic politicians can’t use the leadership tool, as opposed to the government tool, on the environment because they are in no position to do so.

    I continue to be amazed that with 150 Democratic candidates for President, not one will dare to stand out from the crowd by raising these issues.

    http://www.if.org.uk/2019/01/15/generational-inequity-in-the-usa-state-and-local-government/

  • Larry Littlefield

    Uber and Lyft will have to raise prices as public companies.

    https://www.marketwatch.com/story/uber-and-lyft-ipos-mean-the-cheap-rides-are-coming-to-an-end-2019-05-09?mod=mw_theo_homepage

    I predict they will try to get government subsidies, at the same rate as public transit, taking the place of public buses. Or worse, ferries. Otherwise, eventually, poof!

