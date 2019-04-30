Tuesday’s Headlines: Is the Daily News Suffering from Premature Congratulation?

Yes, the first weekend of L-train repairs went off far better than anyone could imagine, but it still seemed a bit hasty for the Daily News editorial board to declare — twice in the same day — that the work was a complete success. Fifteen months? Gov. Cuomo only needs 15 more days and the whole thing will certainly be done!

That said, Monday morning’s commute — the first rush-hour reboot after a weekend of L — was fine. reported both amNY and Streetsblog’s Julianne Cuba.

Forgive us if we wait until the work is actually done before we nominate those Columbia and Cornell engineers for the Nobel.

From the assignment desk: this morning in Queens, Council Member Jimmy Van Bramer will demand more pedestrian and cyclist space on the Queensboro Bridge.

And now the rest of yesterday’s news today: