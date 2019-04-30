Tuesday’s Headlines: Is the Daily News Suffering from Premature Congratulation?
Yes, the first weekend of L-train repairs went off far better than anyone could imagine, but it still seemed a bit hasty for the Daily News editorial board to declare — twice in the same day — that the work was a complete success. Fifteen months? Gov. Cuomo only needs 15 more days and the whole thing will certainly be done!
That said, Monday morning’s commute — the first rush-hour reboot after a weekend of L — was fine. reported both amNY and Streetsblog’s Julianne Cuba.
Forgive us if we wait until the work is actually done before we nominate those Columbia and Cornell engineers for the Nobel.
From the assignment desk: this morning in Queens, Council Member Jimmy Van Bramer will demand more pedestrian and cyclist space on the Queensboro Bridge.
And now the rest of yesterday’s news today:
- A group of Bronx business owners have sued the city, seeking to halt a plan to improve safety along Morris Park Avenue. The business owners claim the Department of Transportation’s “road diet” would harm their businesses. The suit, first reported by Bronx Justice News, didn’t really say what’s illegal about the DOT plan — except that the business owners don’t like it. DOT declined to comment to Streetsblog. Bronx Council Member Mark Gjonaj told Streetsblog that the plan would cause some businesses to go under, though he also declined to say what was illegal about the roadway redesign.
- Quartz recaps Uber’s often bumpy 10-year rise from San Francisco startup to $90-billion behemoth. But how much longer will it last? Ride-hailing companies’ business model is doomed, according to New York mag.
- Gothamist followed the City’s scoop about a suit by the Legal Aid Society on behalf of e-bike delivery workers, who are being illegally ticketed (allegedly!) by the NYPD, which is supposed to summons the workers’ employers. The Daily News also wrote it up.
- Speaking of those app-based taxis, Politico’s scoop machine Dana Rubinstein reported that both companies have stopped hiring drivers in New York, citing the city’s minimum wage law for taxi drivers. StreetsblogUSA also covered.
- Nice to see Mayor de Blasio opposing a foolish Council bill that would make it harder to tow away scofflaw drivers’ cars. (NY Post)
- In case you missed it, a Citi Bike rider was badly injured by a driver in the Wild Wild West known as Hudson Yards. How about some protected lanes on all those wide speedways, Mr. Mayor? (Gothamist)