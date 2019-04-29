Monday’s Headlines: L-Pocalypse Now Nah Edition

The story of the weekend was not the city’s “Car Free Day,” which featured a few a few hours of car-free blocks in a select number of small areas, no. The big story was that the L train repairs finally got underway on Friday night. (And Andy Byford himself was in the subways to oversee his workers and greet passengers, including our own Julianne Cuba, who was heading home from the Inner Circle dress rehearsal on Friday night, photo above.)

How bad was it? Depends on who you read:

The repairs will continue on nights and weekends for an expected 15 months (or much less, if you read Clayton Guse in the Daily Newsay).

Here’s the rest of the ICYMI news from over the weekend: