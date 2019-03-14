Friday’s Headlines: Night of 1,000 Street Safety Stars Edition
We checked out the gala preview of the Museum of the City of New York’s “Cycling in the City” exhibit last night, “partying” with Friends of Streetsblog Jon Orcutt, Charles Komanoff, Helen Ho, Do Lee, Ken Podziba and many other safe streets legends. During the wine-and-cheese hour, someone called Streetfilms auteur Clarence Eckerson Jr. “the Orson Welles of the street.” (We consider ourselves the “Orson Beane of the street,” but that’s us.) In any event, check out the show — or read Julianne Cuba’s review on Streetsblog. Gothamist also did a photo-filled story.
And now the news:
- TheDaily News covered Scott Stringer’s proposal to turn part of the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway into a truck-only route — and turn the rest of it into a park.
- Latest in the Tabloid of Record’s parade of animal stories: This lamb had a beef — and went on the lam — on the Gowanus Expressway. (NY Post) To be fair, amNY also had the story — but that paper didn’t have the Gracie Mansion raccoon story!
- Like our StreetsblogUSA colleague Angie Schmitt, Gothamist also often covers how the NYPD and media victim-blame cyclists after crashes.
- The work on congestion pricing began in earnest in Albany yesterday, with both chambers tweaking the governor’s proposal. The big fight could come over MTA governance. (NYDN
- And, finally, well, you can’t fault this subway conductor for speaking the truth, can you? (NY Post)