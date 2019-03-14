Friday’s Headlines: Night of 1,000 Street Safety Stars Edition

We checked out the gala preview of the Museum of the City of New York’s “Cycling in the City” exhibit last night, “partying” with Friends of Streetsblog Jon Orcutt, Charles Komanoff, Helen Ho, Do Lee, Ken Podziba and many other safe streets legends. During the wine-and-cheese hour, someone called Streetfilms auteur Clarence Eckerson Jr. “the Orson Welles of the street.” (We consider ourselves the “Orson Beane of the street,” but that’s us.) In any event, check out the show — or read Julianne Cuba’s review on Streetsblog. Gothamist also did a photo-filled story.

And now the news: