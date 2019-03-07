Brooklyn Pedestrian Killed by Driver Backing Into his Driveway

An 85-year-old Brooklyn woman was struck and killed on Wednesday by an SUV driver who backed into her as he reversed into his driveway, cops said.

The driver was not ticketed for the reckless action at he backed into the driveway at 2965 Avenue S in Marine Park — a move that led to the death of Stella Clinton, cops said.

According to police, Clinton was at that location at about 4:18 p.m., walking towards her Gerritsen Avenue home when she was struck by the 49-year-old driver of the massive Toyota Highlander.

“There are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing,” police said in a statement.

It is unclear why the driver was not issued a citation given that he — police did not release the driver’s name — was moving in reverse, which typically puts an even greater legal responsibility on the driver.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, more than half a million backing crashes happen each year, causing 30,000 injuries and roughly 300 deaths. Many of these crashes could have been avoided if the drivers were more aware of the dangers of driving in reverse and knew the appropriate techniques to offset the hazards, said Tony Douglas, president and CEO of Smith System, a driver training course.

“Backing crashes are one of the most common because drivers tend to let their guard down when driving in reverse,” said Douglas said recently. “Since they’re not traveling at a high rate of speed, drivers often lose their focus, and focus is always critical for safety. Backing and parking are moments when drivers need to focus their full attention on the driving environment.”

The NHTSA report stated that drivers of vehicles with high back ends such as an Audi SUV have much longer blind spots than drivers of smaller cars.

“Pickup trucks and utility vehicles are overrepresented in backover fatalities and injuries when compared to non-backing traffic injury crashes,” the report stated. “In fact, utility vehicles and pickups are involved in an estimated 61 percent of backover fatalities even though they only account for 29 percent of vehicles in non-backing traffic injury crashes.”