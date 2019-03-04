Monday’s Headlines: Snow Day Edition

So Mayor de Blasio gave all the public school kids a day off because of the snow, meaning that parents all over the city are scrambling to make alternate arrangements so they don’t lose their jobs. We have to point out that this might not be happening if the mayor hadn’t given free parking to 50,000 teachers, meaning they’re far more likely to drive to work. No free parking means far less driving and far more safety for everyone, snow or no snow.

And now the news:

The Post spent the weekend attacking Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for doing what every other politician in New York City and the nation does: driving. Now, that said, we at Streetsblog agree that it’s hypocritical to push a “Green New Deal” then jump into an SUV. But the Post’s breathlessness was too clever by half. When the Tabloid of Record starts being consistent about the overall menace of cars, we’ll start listening.

Sen. Chuck Schumer did a Sunday presser calling for a federal monitor to make sure the MTA commuter rail lines install a much needed, and long-delayed, safety feature. (NYDN)

The Daily News made a good point about congestion pricing: No one wants Upper Manhattan neighborhoods filled with Jersey, Westchester and Connecticut drivers looking for parking just outside the toll zone. Is the solution residential parking permits? (NYDN)

Still confused about the MTA’s L-train repair plans? The agency is here to help, with public sessions coming soon. (amNY)

Cops towed away legally parked cars in Inwood so they could park their own cars and play flag football. (Susie via Twitter)

And, finally, Friend of Streetsblog Laura Shepard solicited biking limericks in advance of Sunday’s St. Patrick’s Parade in Sunnyside, where some residents still hate cyclists. Streetsblog resident off- off- off-Broadway musical producer had way way too much fun with them.

Whenever a biker's been skinned.

Police officers' patience wears thin.

You can eas'ly discern

Their tremendous concern

They write tickets for folks riding Schwinns. https://t.co/6fzJjTRGuU — Streetsblog New York (@StreetsblogNYC) March 4, 2019