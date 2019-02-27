Wednesday’s Headlines: Andrew, Bill and Jumaane Edition
Yesterday was the much-loved busy news day, with the mayor begrudgingly admitting he supports congestion pricing, the governor unveiling an entirely new level of bureaucracy to run the MTA that he’s run so poorly the last eight years, and Council Member Jumaane Williams finally earning his rising star status by winning the Public Advocate special election.
Here’s how it all looked:
- Everyone covered the governor and mayor’s joint announcement. Streetsblog’s David Meyer said de Blasio got played by Cuomo. The Daily News played it straight. The Post focused on Cuomo’s engineering henchmen from Cornell and Columbia who now will oversee MTA projects, as well as writing about marijuana taxes funding the subway. The Tabloid of Record’s editorial board echoed Streetsblog. Meanwhile, the Times focused on de Blasio’s support for congestion pricing. The paper’s editorial board hailed the de Blasio-Cuomo pact. The Wall Street Journal and amNY focused on the detente. Politco’s Dana Rubinstein got the right tone as always.
- Everyone covered the Jumaane Williams victory. (NYDN, NY Post, NY Times, WSJ, amNY, Gothamist)
- Here’s one reason why taxes from the sale of pot shouldn’t go to fund the subway. (NYDN)
- The old rail tunnels under the Hudson River are falling apart and will destroy New York’s economy if they fail. (NYDN)
- Yes, there was more driving on the sidewalks — again spurred by an illegally parked truck. (Gothamist)
- For the second day in a row, the mayor took heat for his illegal construction in Central Park designed to banish the horse carriage trade, this time from the Daily News editorial board.
- And, finally, we love how seriously Gothamist is pursuing the barnacle-covered Citi Bike. Is there a serial Citi Bike killer on the loose?