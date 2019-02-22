Friday’s Headlines: ‘You Get a Car, And You Get a Car…’ Edition

The story of the day was Mayor de Blasio’s non-crackdown crackdown on placard, which David Meyer of Streetsblog exposed for the sham it is. The Times’s Winnie Hu broke the details of the new strategy a few hours before it was announced, but the Metro section never updated the story to emphasize how little de Blasio was actually committing to — and how glowingly he spoke of cars and city workers who “need” to commute to their jobs in them.

The Daily News called out the mayor for a weak program that doesn’t get at the heart of the problem: the estimated 125,000 city workers who get free parking. Indeed, as Jillian Jorgensen (and Meyer) pointed out, de Blasio promises to build or lease parking lots so that cops have plenty of spaces after their long commutes from their homes outside the city. The Post also focused on the lack of cuts to placards overall.

City Limits also looked at the connection between all that driving and all that congestion. The Wall Street Journal and amNY also covered the mayoral announcement, albeit with less skepticism.

Meanwhile, here’s the other news of the day: