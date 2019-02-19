Tuesday’s Headlines: Hizzoner Talks Vision Zero Edition
The mayor will be in Bay Ridge at noon today to make a Vision Zero announcement, according to his press office.
This is exciting. Check back later today to get the full details. For now, here’s the news:
- The Riders Alliance will accompany pro-congestion pricing lawmakers to subway stations this week. First up, State Senator Mike “Bezos Buster” Gianaris this morning at 9:30 at Queensboro Plaza. (NYDN)
- Cab drivers are upset at Council Speaker Corey Johnson because he dissolved the taxi committee in the City Council because it was being run — and run poorly — by an unrepentant homophobe. (NY Post) Unrepentent? Yes. (NY Times)
- Car carnage in Queens. (NYDN)
- Gothamist followed last week’s Streetsblog’s scoop about City Council placard abuse legislation with some more details about the extent of placard corruption.
- We don’t like cars, so we don’t care too much about auto insurance costs — except that they’re probably too low, given the social costs associated with the automobile. Car drivers may disagree. (amNY)
- You don’t hear much about the Bronx’s D- and B-pocalypse over the next few weekends. But self-effacing exemplar Vin Barone has the scoop. (amNY)
- The Daily News editorial board weighed in on the broken Amazon deal…under what may be the longest, least-comprehensible headline in modern tabloid history. So much for “Ford to City: Drop Dead.” Meanwhile, the collapse of the corporate welfare deal for Amazon may end up destroying the state Democratic majority — IDC fashion. (WSJ)