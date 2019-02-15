Friday’s Headlines: Cuomo’s Amazon-Sized Debacle Edition

They say denial is not just a river in Egypt — but if that’s true, the Amazon is not just a river, but a colossal misread of public opinion and a poor salesmanship job by Gov. Cuomo (who denied it and blamed the State Senate) and Mayor de Blasio (who blamed Amazon). We’ll let reporters at the Post, the Daily News, the Times, the Wall Street Journal, Politico, amNY, Gothamist and even Scott Stringer give you the basics, but the best news from a Streetsblog perspective: the end of the deal means no helipad for Jeff Bezos.

Meanwhile, here’s the livable streets news from a slow yesterday: