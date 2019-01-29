Tuesday’s Headlines: Tea and Sympathy Edition

Two big events will bookend today. First, at noon, Council Members Antonio Reynoso, Justin Brannan, Rafael Espinal, Carlos Menchaca and others will rally with private sanitation workers at City Hall to protest horrible working conditions in the industry.

Then, at 4:45 p.m., members of the Riders Alliance will show their support for congestion pricing by serving a calming cup of tea to Flushing commuters, who are burdened with substandard commutes that could be improved with proper financing for the MTA. The variety of beverage being brewed? Too-long Tea, the group punnily announced.

And now, the news: