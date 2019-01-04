Friday’s Headlines: Cuomo’s L of an Announcement Edition

It was all L train all the time on Thursday, what with Gov. Cuomo announcing — sort of out of the blue — that he was abandoning the L-train shutdown, which has been needed since Hurricane Sandy in 2012, and has been the subject of three years of intense planning.

It was a breaking story with lots of moving parts, so Streetsblog looked at the unanswered questions (as you can see at by the photo, the Post and the Daily News think Cuomo is an L of a savior, but our story revealed that many people have a lot to lose). And Streetsblog’s David Meyer focused on the angle that everyone will be talking about today: L-train street improvements should remain even if the governor doesn’t shut down the train. Mayor de Blasio was not very committal.

For now, in inimitable Streetsblog fashion, we’ll give you the news from an L of a day, with a few words about how each outlet spun it:

In other news: