Monday’s Headlines — Plus Some Long Reads to Get You Through the Week

OK, it’s Christmas Eve day and, admit it, you don’t expect much from us today. Well, surprise, because here we are.

This week, we’ll be rolling out all the winners of our 2018 Streetsies awards, the most coveted honor in the world of livable streets. And we’ll also be on top of all breaking news and headlines from our beloved competitors bitter rivals.

We’ll offer headlines all week (except for Christmas Day because, well, come on) starting right now…

New York State will soon legalize pot, which is fun for everyone — except those of us on the roads with all the newly minted legalized stoners, as Police Commissioner O’Neill said. (NY Post)

Here’s yet another column by Steve Cuozzo where he complains about every form of transportation except the car, which is responsible for every road fatality this year…and last year…and the year before… Point of information, Steve: Your credibility, let alone your math, is in question when you write that Mayor de Blasio has “turned over hundreds of miles of precious street space to bicycles.” (NY Post)

Welcome to the Winter of Hell. (amNY)

Wired offered a first-person piece about a collapsible helmet we now feel we have to have (and there’s just a few hours before Christmas! Hint, hint!).

City Lab named 2018 the Year of the Scooter.

And here are some longer reads to get you through the holidays: