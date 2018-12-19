Wednesday’s Headlines: Kevin Parker Needs Help Edition

What a day! Just when we thought nothing was going on, a Brooklyn State Senator with a history of violence and bad driving told a legislative staffer to commit suicide after she fingered him as the outlaw who parked in a Midtown bike lane.

“Kill yourself!” Senator (though maybe not for long) Kevin Parker tweeted. Yowza. (The Daily News, the Post, the Wall Street Journal, amNY and the Times also covered it, with the Paper of Record even using a meme as a lede!)

Then we got into a mini-flameout with otherwise nice guy Council Member Barry Grodenchik because he suggested that congestion pricing is elitist, which it definitely is not. Grodenchik tweeted that we’re still on speaking terms (see, people of good will can disagree and still be friends, though the jury is out on Kevin Parker).

Meanwhile, here’s today’s news: