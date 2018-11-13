Tuesday’s Headlines: Count the Votes Edition

Exciting news out of southern Brooklyn: The Board of Elections will start counting absentee ballots to figure out if Democrat Andrew Gounardes actually beat eight-term incumbent and street safety pariah Marty Golden. Election Day ended with Gounardes up by 1,100-plus votes, but there are about 1,400 absentee ballots to be counted. We’ll be on hand to make sure all those signatures collected from old people at senior centers match up to the buff cards on file.

And here’s the rest of the news: