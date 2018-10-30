Crackdown? Cyclist Hurt by Rogue Private Carting Driver Hours Into NYPD Enforcement Effort

So much for the crackdown.

Hours after the NYPD announced an enforcement blitz on the rogue private sanitation industry, a cyclist was seriously injured by the driver of a Five Star Carting truck, the Daily News reported.

The 43-year-old cyclist was on Fifth Ave. near 47th St. at about 9:40 p.m. when the driver of the 50,000-pound truck hit him as he headed in the same direction, the newspaper reported. The driver remained on the scene and was not immediately charged, CBS2 reported.

The cyclist is being treated at Weill Cornell Medical Center.

The injury comes after the NYPD announced its weeklong crackdown on the private carting industry, which cops blame for 20 fatalities since 2016 — and four this year.

A call to Five Star Carting was not immediately returned.