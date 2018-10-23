Tuesday’s Headlines: Help for Traffic Injury Victims Edition
If you’ve ever been injured in a crash, you should head to a support session for victims of traffic injuries hosted by Families for Safe Streets on Wednesday night at New York Presbyterian Hospital in upper Manhattan. The goal is to share techniques for relieving psychological stress that is connected to post-traumatic memories — no matter when the injury occurred. If you’re interested, RSVP here.
And now, the news:
- Gubernatorial wannabe Marc Molinaro just lost his appointee to the MTA board. (Politico)
- Just in time for winter, subway and bus boss Andy Byford promises a crackdown on the homeless — but a compassionate one, he says. (NYDN, NY Post)
- Then again, maybe things are getting better underground — the MTA says it may have turned a corner, thanks to fewer delays. (WSJ, NY1)
- State Senator Marty Golden’s questionable campaign expenditures at his brother’s catering hall are once again, um, questioned. (Gothamist)
- The MTA has unveiled its service improvements during the L shutdown next year (improvements, of course, unless you live on the L line!). (NYDN, amNY, Crain’s)
- So these people in Los Angeles are suing Lime and Bird because the scooters have caused injuries. What if people started suing car makers for the same reason? Then you’d really have something! (Washington Post)
- NY1’s budding national treasure Jamie Stelter is back with another subway situation that drives her off the rails. I know personally that Pat Kiernan would never block the doors on a train. (NY1)
- And, finally, Steely Dan fans will be happy to learn that a Queens street will be named after native son, Walter Becker. The great Larry McShane has the story — and I thought I was the only one who bought “11 Tracks of Whack.” (NYDN) And Biggie Smalls got a street co-naming in Brooklyn. (Brooklyn Paper)