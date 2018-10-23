Tuesday’s Headlines: Help for Traffic Injury Victims Edition

If you’ve ever been injured in a crash, you should head to a support session for victims of traffic injuries hosted by Families for Safe Streets on Wednesday night at New York Presbyterian Hospital in upper Manhattan. The goal is to share techniques for relieving psychological stress that is connected to post-traumatic memories — no matter when the injury occurred. If you’re interested, RSVP here.

And now, the news: