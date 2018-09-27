Thursday’s Headlines: Everyone is Calling in Sick Today Edition
We know what you’ll be doing today, but if you want to listen to an entirely different history-making event, tune into WABC-77 today at 1 p.m. as I debate car-loving Curtis Sliwa and Rita Cosby on a broad range of transportation topics. All the info is here.
And now the news…
- Mayor de Blasio and subway boss Andy Byford are on a collision course over funding the MTA. (NYDN)
- The mini-L-pocalypse is coming every weekend in October, just so you can get a bitter taste of what is to come next year. (amNY)
- Council Member Ydanis Rodriguez is going to ride the subway for 24 hours next week in an entirely unscientific effort to learn what riders think. (amNY)
- The New York Post claims that Staten Islanders don’t like their new bus lines.
- The Manhattan Bridge marked its millionth cyclist this year and Brian Howald got the photo of a sweaty but proud Charles Brunold.
- Both the Post and Gothamist followed our world exclusive about the shortage of Citi Bikes right now, but only Gothamist gave us the hat tip.
- The sky is falling at the Atlantic Terminal. (Gothamist)
- I want to thank the Brooklyn Paper for letting me entirely take over its weekly radio show this week. I used the lofty perch to grill Almost-Senator Zellnor Myrie about his positions on bike lanes, bus lanes, cops in bike and bus lanes and, of course, weed. (Brooklyn Paper Radio)
- Uber now says it wants to be part of the solution to the problem it caused. (NY Times)
- Don’t forget: Tonight is the big BQE meeting and the big MTA bus meeting in the Bronx.
- And finally, here’s today’s photo of the day, courtesy of Friend of Streetsblog, JarekFA:
Caution! @CitiBikeNYC can be habit forming. #BikeNYC #SorryNotSorry pic.twitter.com/RXF1f5NB8G
— JarekFA (@JarekFA) September 26, 2018