Wednesday’s Headlines: There is No Late Bird

Bring an umbrella.

Meanwhile, those of you who get our daily email blast — you don’t get it? Sign up on our homepage right now! — may notice that starting today, we’ll send it earlier to serve you better. It’s like Mom always said, “There’s no late bird. There’s only the early bird because the early bird gets all the worms and the late bird starves to death.” (Yeah, Mom was a little grim.)

In any event, here’s today’s news:

Don’t forget: Polls are open on Thursday from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.