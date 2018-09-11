Central Park West Needs Protected Bike Lane, Says CB7 Panel

After Madison Lyden's death last month, Council Member Helen Rosenthal proposed a two-way path along the park's western edge.

Madison Lyden's bike lies crumpled on the sidewalk after she was killed by a truck driver on Aug. 10.
Madison Lyden's bike lies crumpled on the sidewalk after she was killed by a truck driver on Aug. 10.

The carnage on Central Park West has to stop, an Upper West Side community board committee said unanimously on Tuesday night.

Community Board 7’s transportation committee singularly called on the city Department of Transportation to design a protected bike lane for the western edge of the park — the first official vote of support for a plan put forward by Council Member Helen Rosenthal after 23-year-old Australian tourist Madison Lyden was killed by a truck after she was forced into traffic by a taxi parked in the existing painted bike lane last month.

“[A protected bike lane] would’ve saved this woman’s life,” said committee co-chair Howard Yaruss. “It’s been over two years since I first raised it. They [DOT] haven’t looked at it.”

Rosenthal’s proposal calls for a two-way protected bike lane similar to park-adjacent  lanes on Prospect Park West in Brooklyn and 111th Street in Queens. Such protected bike lanes are a proven strategy for reducing injuries for people walking and biking — yet DOT has balked at previous requests from the board for such an upgrade, no doubt knowing that a small, but vocal, minority of car owners would object if any on-street car storage is removed.

With Lyden’s death, however, the agency has said it is now considering safety improvements for the street.

Since 2012, over 430 people were injured on Central Park West, including 113 cyclists, according to city data compiled by committee member Richard Robbins. That pressing safety concern is why the 20th Precinct has endorsed Rosenthal’s proposal.

Photo: CB7
Photo: CB7

“We really like that. We think it’s a matter of time before something like that is going to happen again,” said Precinct Commanding Officer Timothy Malin, who was on hand. Earlier in the month, Malin had told the same board members that he had urged Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. to prosecute Jose Peralta, the driver of the taxi that cut off and then blocked Lyden before her death. But Vance earned scorn from street safety advocates for failing to do so, just as he did four years ago when he did not prosecute the driver who killed 9-year-old Cooper Stock in 2014.

Vance also did not prosecute a cab driver who hit a cyclist and drove onto a Midtown sidewalk, severing the leg of British tourist in 2013.

By declining to prosecute, Vance “sent a message to all reckless drivers in Manhattan that deadly behavior will not have any consequences under his watch,” Stock’s mother, Dana Lerner, and Lyden’s mother, Amanda Berry, said in a statement issued by Transportation Alternatives. “That absence of accountability has now taken another life. … D.A. Vance’s failure to prosecute reckless drivers is sheer cowardice, and as long as he continues to indulge such dangerous behavior, pedestrians and cyclists will continue to die on Manhattan streets.”

David Vassar read the statement from Madison Lyden's mom to Community Board 7's Transportation Committee before it voted unanimously in favor of a design for a protected bike lane on CPW. Photo: David Meyer
David Vassar read the statement from Madison Lyden’s mom to Community Board 7’s Transportation Committee before it voted unanimously in favor of a design for a protected bike lane on CPW. Photo: David Meyer

Tuesday’s CB7 panel vote was merely a request for DOT to come up with a redesign for the board to review — not an explicit endorsement of a two-way protected lane. Still, committee members are eager to get the street redesigned. One member of the board hinted at the fight to come.

“To do a protected bike lane on CPW would require we either lose one direction of traffic, which is awesome and fine with me,” said committee member Suzanne Robotti. “Or we’d have to lose parking spaces on one side of the street, which is also fine with me.”

  • ItsEasyBeingGreen

    Might be time to finally decide that parking along every inch of curb isn’t mandatory, especially where there aren’t any adjacent residences or businesses.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Is DOT Setting Up the Amsterdam Avenue Bike Lane to Fail?

By Stephen Miller |
Up until a few years ago, when neighborhood residents approached DOT about redesigning a street for greater safety, they expected to get shot down by the agency’s top engineers. In 2004, one former DOT official summed up the department’s attitude as, “We will do pedestrian safety, but only when it doesn’t come at the expense of the […]

CB 7 Members, Upper West Siders Back Amsterdam Ave Protected Bikeway

By David Meyer |
The room was packed last night for DOT’s long-awaited plan for a protected bike lane and pedestrian islands on Amsterdam Avenue on the Upper West Side [PDF], with about 120 people turning out at the Manhattan Community Board 7 transportation committee meeting. Most residents and committee members praised the plan, though no vote was held. DOT says it […]