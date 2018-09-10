Monday’s Headlines: Happy Jewish New Year Edition
Happy New Year to all our Jewish readers…and writers. Forgive us if we had a little too much apples and honey last night, but we promise we’ll be back up to speed before Shmini Atzeret. In the meantime, why not take a moment to review our Election 2018 coverage? After all, the primaries are on Thursday!
Here’s the news:
- Multiple outlets “covered” the killing of an elderly pedestrian by a driver on Northern Boulevard on Sunday morning — NYDN and News4 relied only on the police sheet while the NY Post did a tiny bit more — but none pointed out how Northern has been dangerous for so long, which is why you might like this Streetsblog story.
- The Post, citing some dubious statistics, claimed that the worst double-parking in bike lanes is in Bay Ridge. A better story would be why the 68th Precinct isn’t stopping it. Or why the mayor once said it was OK to double-park for 30 seconds.
- You don’t work in community newspapers in this town — and I’ve been doing it for 30 years — without meeting, admiring and, most important, publishing letters to the editor from Larry Penner. Here’s his take on the BQX. (He’s against it, obvs!) (Queens Chronicle)
- Over the weekend, the Daily News offered its primary endorsements, first in Queens, Manhattan and the Bronx, and then in Brooklyn. Most notably, The News joined StreetsPAC in endorsing Brooklynites Blake Morris over Simcha Felder and Zellnor Myrie over Jessie Hamilton; Bronx Senate candidate Alessandra Biaggi over incumbent Jeff Klein; and Manhattanite Robert Jackson over incumbent Marisol Alcantara.
- After Streetsblog’s story about how the city may create congestion pricing all by itself, the Times investigated whether such home rule efforts are legal.
- Sure, I made fun of Governor Andrew #StatusCuomo on Friday for riding his fancy antique car over the new Tappan Zee Bridge…but then it turned out that it really was a cheap, dangerous, political stunt. (NYP, NY1, NYT, WSJ)
- ICYMI: The DOT is offering a sort-of fix for the end of the East River bike path along the FDR Drive near Waterside Plaza. A better solution, of course, would be a real greenway, but this will help … for now. (Town and Village)
- ICYMI again: The New York Times reported late last week that Gov. Cuomo flies around on state planes a lot — a lot more than other governors. But then again, we are the Empire State, right?
- Staten Island Borough President (and excellent media spoof debunker) Jimmy Oddo wants answers on whether the Rock could get some new ferry service or not. (SI Live)
- Soundview residents told NY1 that their neighborhood is a transit desert. Hey, didn’t they just get a ferry?