Today’s Headlines
- More on City Hall’s Resistance to Holding Reckless Drivers Accountable (News, AMNY)
- 10,000 People Raced to Get For-Hire Licenses in August, Before New Limits Took Effect (Post)
- On Major Streets and Avenues, Unprotected Bike Lanes Just Aren’t Good Enough (City Limits)
- Bike Lane Opponent Brent O’Leary Running for Van Bramer’s Council Seat in 2021 (TL)
- Judge Orders Prosecutors to Offer Dorothy Bruns a Plea Deal (Post)
- The Cuomo Boosters Running the TWU Have Some Competition (Post)
- While Bus Riders Keep Stewing in Traffic, de Blasio Keeps Cutting Ribbons for Ferries (News, AMNY)
- Safer Crossings Coming to Intersection of Coney Island Ave and Cortelyou Road (Bklyner)
- Brooklyn Borough Hall Subway Station Literally Crumbles (Eagle)
- Damned Bike Lanes (Post)