Today’s Headlines
- Lhota Says He’s Working to Rein in MTA Construction Costs (Crain’s)
- New York’s Transport Leadership Vacuum Is Playing Havoc With People’s Lives (NYT, Post)
- Clark Street 2/3 Station Closed — for Days — Due to Broken Elevators (Gothamist)
- If It Feels Like 100 Degrees on Your Subway Platform, It Probably Is (NY1)
- Emily Badger Spoke With Bruce Schaller About Optimizing For-Hire Fleets (NYT)
- How Uber Wore Out Its Welcome Among NYC Electeds (NYT); De Blasio Gloats (Post, NY1)
- Former MTA Procurement Chief Indicted for Cell Phone Resale Scam (NYT)
- Murphy Blames Train Cancellations on Engineers Not Showing Up for Work (WNYC)
- Suspect in Death of Sandor Szabo Is a Wake Forest Assistant Basketball Coach (NYT)
- A Motorist Nearly Ran Over This Man’s Dog — Now He’s About to Be Deported (Gothamist)
More headlines at Streetsblog USA