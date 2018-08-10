Today’s Headlines

  • Lhota Says He’s Working to Rein in MTA Construction Costs (Crain’s)
  • New York’s Transport Leadership Vacuum Is Playing Havoc With People’s Lives (NYT, Post)
  • Clark Street 2/3 Station Closed — for Days — Due to Broken Elevators (Gothamist)
  • If It Feels Like 100 Degrees on Your Subway Platform, It Probably Is (NY1)
  • Emily Badger Spoke With Bruce Schaller About Optimizing For-Hire Fleets (NYT)
  • How Uber Wore Out Its Welcome Among NYC Electeds (NYT); De Blasio Gloats (Post, NY1)
  • Former MTA Procurement Chief Indicted for Cell Phone Resale Scam (NYT)
  • Murphy Blames Train Cancellations on Engineers Not Showing Up for Work (WNYC)
  • Suspect in Death of Sandor Szabo Is a Wake Forest Assistant Basketball Coach (NYT)
  • A Motorist Nearly Ran Over This Man’s Dog — Now He’s About to Be Deported (Gothamist)

