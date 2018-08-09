Today’s Headlines
- Advocates for the Disabled Demand Speed Cameras (WNYC)
- “Uber Cap” Coverage: Wall to Wall in NYC … (NYT, Gothamist, AMNY, Post, NY1)
- … And Across the Globe: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6
- What the TLC Driver Wage Plan Could Look Like (Quartz); Bellafante Not Impressed (NYT)
- Meanwhile, It’s Business as Usual on Andrew Cuomo’s Subway (Gothamist)
- Murphy Increases Funding for NJ Transit, But There’s No Timetable for Recovery (NYT)
- Eric Gonzalez Characteristically MIA as NYPD Legalizes Hit-and-Run in Brooklyn (BK Paper)
- Report: Areas Around Bridges and Elevated Tracks Dangerous for Biking and Walking (Gothamist)
- Amid the Post’s Dated Stereotypes Is a Story About How the L Shutdown Is Affecting Housing
- The Times Trailed a Dockless Bike-Share Rebalancer
