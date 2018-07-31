Today’s Headlines
- NYT: Let’s Cut Down on All Cars, Not Just Uber, on Crowded NYC Streets; Daily News: Same
- NYPD Refuses to Release Legally Mandated Racial Breakdown of Fare Evasion Arrests (AMNY)
- Hit-and-Run Driver Critically Injures Woman in Simcha Felder‘s District (CBS2)
- How Routine Maintenance on the D/N/R Turned Into a Massive MTA Own Goal (Voice, News, AMNY)
- Communication Breakdowns Are Nothing New for the MTA (Curbed)
- Don’t Get Snowed By the Uber PR Juggernaut (Gothamist, News, AMNY)
- Two Thumbs Up for MTA’s New Access-a-Ride App, But Will It Scale? (NY1)
- Gjonaj: Put Speed Measurement Signs Where Cameras Have Been Shut Off (Post)
- Shared Electric Moped Fleets: Legal; Most Delivery E-Bikes: Still Illegal (Gothamist, News, Post, AMNY)
- When He’s Not Running StreetsPAC, Eric McClure Is Looking Out for Bike Theft Victims (Bklyn Paper)
- Actually, “Verrazano” Is Spelled With Only One Z (Bklyn Paper)
More headlines at Streetsblog USA