Today’s Headlines
- City Council Seems Determined to “Pause” Uber/Lyft Growth (Politico, Crain’s, NYT, AMNY)
- Schaller: Cap Uber Where It Counts — on Congested Manhattan Streets (News)
- Civil Rights Orgs Defend Uber as Antidote to Yellow Cab Discrimination (NYT, Crain’s)
- Don’t Let the Post Headline Fool You — Flanagan Still Refuses to Allow Vote on Speed Cam Bill
- Harry Siegel Unleashes on “Moral Cretins” Who Let NYC Speed Cams Expire (News)
- Shelly Silver’s Sentencing Leaves Him Speechless (Politico)
- DOE Ramps Up Bike Lessons at City Schools (News)
- Maybe You Will Live to See the Completion of East Side Access (TL)
- A Public Pool vs. the Wyckoff Gardens Parking Lot (Bklyn Paper)
- NYPD Assigning More Cops to the Subway (NY1, AMNY)
- People You Share the Road With (Bklyn Paper, News, Post)
