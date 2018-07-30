Today’s Headlines

  • City Council Seems Determined to “Pause” Uber/Lyft Growth (Politico, Crain’s, NYT, AMNY)
  • Schaller: Cap Uber Where It Counts — on Congested Manhattan Streets (News)
  • Civil Rights Orgs Defend Uber as Antidote to Yellow Cab Discrimination (NYT, Crain’s)
  • Don’t Let the Post Headline Fool You — Flanagan Still Refuses to Allow Vote on Speed Cam Bill
  • Harry Siegel Unleashes on “Moral Cretins” Who Let NYC Speed Cams Expire (News)
  • Shelly Silver’s Sentencing Leaves Him Speechless (Politico)
  • DOE Ramps Up Bike Lessons at City Schools (News)
  • Maybe You Will Live to See the Completion of East Side Access (TL)
  • A Public Pool vs. the Wyckoff Gardens Parking Lot (Bklyn Paper)
  • NYPD Assigning More Cops to the Subway (NY1, AMNY)
  • People You Share the Road With (Bklyn Paper, News, Post)

More headlines at Streetsblog USA

  • Larry Littlefield

    “Caproni said Silver should have no illusions about his legacy. When The New York Times and The Albany-Times Union write his obituary, she told the court, “it will lead with this shameful end to his public career.”

    This is Capone on tax evasion.

    https://larrylittlefield.wordpress.com/2015/12/12/capone-on-tax-evasion-rather-than-murder/

    The whole era has been shameful. And the $3.7 million in well disguised bribes he was convicted of taking? How much does that hurt any of us? A couple of dollars a piece?
    Silver, and the rest of them, and their supporters robbed $Billions from our future, not $Millions.

  • qrt145

    “Maybe You Will Live to See the Completion of East Side Access (TL)”

    I was disappointed to see that the TL article wasn’t about a technological singularity which would make me immortal.