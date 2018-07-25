Today’s Headlines
- Death-By-Speeding in NYC Is Now on John Flanagan (Politico; News 1, 2; Post; NY1)
- Driver Critically Injures Astoria Cyclist — NYPD Blames Victim (PIX)
- Voice: Cuomo’s Subway Action Plan Was Designed to Provide Political Cover; Related: Post
- A Bus Revival That Depends on NYPD Is Doomed (Metro, AMNY)
- Citi Bike Will Replace Ofo in Bronx Dockless Bike-Share Pilot (Crain’s)
- The Times Approves of Dockless Bike-Share
- Staten Island Wheel and Strip Mall Could Muck Up Bus Improvements (AMNY)
- The Genius of DOT’s Plaza Program: Quick, Low-Cost Construction + Local Partnerships (PS)
- Will DOT Ever Step Up to Fix Curb Dysfunction in Inwood? (Post)
- People You Share the Streets With (Post, AMNY)
