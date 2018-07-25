Today’s Headlines

  • Death-By-Speeding in NYC Is Now on John Flanagan (Politico; News 1, 2Post; NY1)
  • Driver Critically Injures Astoria Cyclist — NYPD Blames Victim (PIX)
  • Voice: Cuomo’s Subway Action Plan Was Designed to Provide Political Cover; Related: Post
  • A Bus Revival That Depends on NYPD Is Doomed (MetroAMNY)
  • Citi Bike Will Replace Ofo in Bronx Dockless Bike-Share Pilot (Crain’s)
  • The Times Approves of Dockless Bike-Share
  • Staten Island Wheel and Strip Mall Could Muck Up Bus Improvements (AMNY)
  • The Genius of DOT’s Plaza Program: Quick, Low-Cost Construction + Local Partnerships (PS)
  • Will DOT Ever Step Up to Fix Curb Dysfunction in Inwood? (Post)
  • People You Share the Streets With (Post, AMNY)

More headlines Streetsblog USA

  • Larry Littlefield

    The reality is they were never going to turn around 25 years of financial malfeasance at the MTA in a year. A decade is more like it, with more effort than is being put in.

    More than political cover would be letting people know they are screwed, and who benefitted by the decisions that left us in this situation. But that’ isn’t in the interest of those seeking to sell their metro NY real estate at high prices and move to Florida.

    Why was a “subway action plan” needed to begin with? What happened? Where is the investigation, the commission, the finding of facts?

  • Danny G

    Re: Staten Island’s North Shore Rail
    Why would the city build a transit line alongside a waterfront (Richmond Terrace), rather than further inland on a street like Forest Avenue? If you think about the “walkshed” of areas within walking distance of a station, running transit along a waterfront means that even if you upzone the entire waterfront, half of the walkshed area will never generate any ridership – since fish can’t walk, and don’t ride trains. Can somebody point me to an explanation of why a north shore transit line is a good idea?

  • Larry Littlefield

    Because it’s already there?

    That’s why I suggested BRT for that ROW. Buses could be re-routed to run north-south picking up and dropping off passengers, then go straight to the ferry express on the ROW, in addition to those serving stations along it.

  • Eli

    I think Aaron Gordon (who wrote the Village Voice piece) is such a gift.

    If you haven’t subscribed to his weekly subway newsletter, I highly recommend it: https://aaronwgordon.com/signal-problems/

  • kevd

    existing ROW. might need tons of repair, but the land doesn’t need to be pieced together. if it costs less than 1/2 as much but has 1/2 the walk shed, it is still a good deal.

  • running_bond

    The shutdown of La Marina’s illegal and massive valet parking and outdoor concerts is a big deal uptown — and it will have an impact on improving conditions along all of Dyckman. The valet, and the associated 1,500+ person concerts (also not allowed in their contract), induced hundreds and hundreds of additional car trips. Now both are gone.

    It took six years, but that’s how long Fernando Mateo’s political shield apparently lasted. I would not be surprised if there are some criminal charges that eventually come out of this for the officials at Parks who allowed city land to be used for revenue purposes without a concession agreement (the valet was outside the La Marina concession premises) while severely impacting an entire neighborhood of 40,000 people in the process.

    For more context, see:

    https://dyckmanmarina.wordpress.com/2018/07/19/the-day-the-music-briefly-died/

    https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/882a5dfc850c9344d75a6d3ecbd534c0479f69801f66367950717f8feae70385.jpg