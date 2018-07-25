Citing No Evidence, NYPD Claims Critically Injured Astoria Cyclist Ran Red

To hear NYPD tell it, people on bikes routinely launch themselves at motor vehicles by blowing red lights at speed.

35th Street at 23rd Avenue in Astoria. Image: Google Maps
A motorist critically injured a woman riding a bike in Astoria yesterday. NYPD said the victim caused the crash and did not penalize the driver in any way.

The 23-year-old victim was riding eastbound on 35th Street, in the bike lane, at around 12:20 a.m. Tuesday when the driver hit her with a van as she crossed under elevated train tracks at 23rd Avenue, according to NYPD.

The police spokesperson I talked with said the cyclist, whose name was not released, impacted the “front passenger side” of the van. She sustained head and leg trauma and was transported to Elmhurst Hospital in critical condition. NYPD had no updates on her condition as of this morning.

Hours after the crash, NYPD told media outlets the cyclist ran a red light. However, the department’s public information office could point to no evidence, like video or testimony from witnesses, to substantiate that account.

NYPD is known for adopting motorists’ stories as the last word in crashes that leave injured or deceased victims unable to give their version of events. Often, those stories are later shown to be false.

To hear NYPD tell it, people on bikes routinely launch themselves at motor vehicles by blowing red lights at speed. No fewer than six times in the last 16 months, NYPD blamed a cyclist for running a red following a fatal collision, according to crash data tracked by Streetsblog. In none of those cases did police produce corroborative evidence.

As is typical when NYPD declines to ticket or arrest a motorist who harms someone, the department shielded the identity of the driver in yesterday’s crash.

This collision occurred in the 114th Precinct, and in the City Council district represented by Costa Constantinides.

  • Joe R.

    Sorry, but no sane cyclist is going to run that light without ascertaining that there’s no cross traffic. To do so given the limited visibility you would have to slow to a near standstill. You won’t be going so fast that you’ll impact the passenger side of a van with enough force to result in major head and leg trauma. Much of the time you’ll opt not to run the light at all on account of heavy cross traffic (obviously not an issue at 12:20 AM).

    From where I stand it sounds more like the cyclist had the green. Her only mistake was not looking for cross traffic on green like I always do. This is a good habit to get into. I’ve easily avoided at least a dozen collisions by looking on green. She was probably going cruising speed, and then hit the van as it ran the light. Of course, the police version always involves the cyclist disobeying traffic laws, never the motorist. Probably the driver was the one who said she ran the light.

  • Hilda

    Does Streetsblog have a list of all the times that NYPD have apologized or corrected their statement? A resource listing the initial reports and the ultimate findings would be incredibly useful for activists that want to attend Community Council Meetings and hold officers and precincts accountable for their ‘statements’. The NYPD making this statement at this time likely means they don’t feel the need to investigate; look for video, witnesses or evidence, as they have already figured everything out by blaming the victim.

    Streetsblog broke the story on the witness that saw Lauren Davis riding with traffic in 2016, ultimately leading to the NYPD investigating video and finding that their initial statement was not correct. That may be the only instance I am aware of that they changed their statement and report. https://nyc.streetsblog.org/2016/04/26/nypd-admits-it-wrongly-accused-lauren-davis-of-biking-against-traffic/

  • Brad Aaron

    Of all the instances when evidence emerged that disproved the NYPD narrative, Lauren Davis is the only case I can think of where it was known that the department publicly acknowledged same.

